Canandaigua National Corp Acquires New Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 49,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Novartis by 206.3% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 22,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 15,139 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in Novartis by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Novartis by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 217,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,612,000 after purchasing an additional 42,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.25.

NYSE:NVS opened at $88.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $99.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.50.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.19. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 24.97%. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

