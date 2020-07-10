Canandaigua National Corp Acquires New Holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,669,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,014,061,000 after buying an additional 123,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,994,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,370,000 after acquiring an additional 520,871 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 16.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,893,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $960,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,784 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,760,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $944,085,000 after purchasing an additional 146,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 10.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,368,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $896,359,000 after purchasing an additional 705,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.52.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $914,305.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,991 shares in the company, valued at $971,119.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total transaction of $12,398,071.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Servcs stock opened at $135.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $84.52 billion, a PE ratio of 261.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.64. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12 month low of $91.68 and a 12 month high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

