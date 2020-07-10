Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$32.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$24.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.59% from the stock’s previous close.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$34.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Monday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$25.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.95.

CNQ opened at C$22.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.46, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.66. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$9.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$24.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.15. The stock has a market cap of $27.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C($0.29). The company had revenue of C$4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.93 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 183,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.91, for a total value of C$4,565,704.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 480,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,959,540.10.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

