Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$32.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CNQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$25.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$24.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.95.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$22.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.45. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of C$9.80 and a 1-year high of C$42.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$29.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.46.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C($0.29). The company had revenue of C$4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.93 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 183,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.91, for a total value of C$4,565,704.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 480,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,959,540.10.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

