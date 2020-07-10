Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given a C$32.00 Price Target by CSFB Analysts

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) received a C$32.00 target price from analysts at CSFB in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CNQ. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$34.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$29.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$24.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.95.

Shares of CNQ opened at C$22.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.46, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.15. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of C$9.80 and a 1 year high of C$42.57.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C($0.29). The company had revenue of C$4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.93 billion. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 183,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.91, for a total value of C$4,565,704.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 480,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,959,540.10.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

