Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Under Review” Rating for Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM)

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their under review rating on shares of Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

Separately, FinnCap restated a corporate rating on shares of Photo-Me International in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of PHTM opened at GBX 55 ($0.68) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.91 million and a P/E ratio of 6.18. Photo-Me International has a 12-month low of GBX 32.50 ($0.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 107.80 ($1.33). The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 51.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 66.61.

Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 7th. The company reported GBX 0.31 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 6.80 ($0.08) by GBX (6.49) (($0.08)). Analysts predict that Photo-Me International will post 1017.287275 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephane Gibon acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.49) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($24,612.36). Also, insider Serge Crasnianski acquired 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,099 ($50.44) per share, with a total value of £8,607,900 ($10,593,034.70).

Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Asia, and internationally. It operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, amusement machines, business service equipment, laundry machines, and children's rides.

