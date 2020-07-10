Canaccord Genuity Downgrades Africa Energy (CVE:AFE) to Hold

Africa Energy (CVE:AFE) was downgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$0.31 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$0.25.

Africa Energy stock opened at C$0.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.45 million and a PE ratio of -34.44. Africa Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.15 and a twelve month high of C$0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 15.30, a current ratio of 15.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.26.

In related news, Senior Officer Jeromie J. Kufflick sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.24, for a total transaction of C$169,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,700,833 shares in the company, valued at C$654,952.

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the Republic of South Africa. It holds a 90% interest in the offshore Exploration Right for Block 2B that covers an area of 4,360 square kilometers located in the west coast of South Africa; 30% interest in the Petroleum Exploration License 37 that covers an area of 17,295 square kilometers located in the northern Namibian offshore region; and 45% interest in the Block 11B/12B covering an area of approximately 18,734 square kilometers located in the Outeniqua Basin of the southern coast of South Africa.

