Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cambridge Bancorp from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cambridge Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

CATC opened at $51.12 on Wednesday. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1-year low of $44.20 and a 1-year high of $82.80. The stock has a market cap of $283.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $31.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 18.70%. Research analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cambridge Bancorp news, CEO Denis K. Sheahan purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.46 per share, for a total transaction of $50,460.00. Also, Director Leon Aghababai Palandjian purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.46 per share, with a total value of $151,380.00. Insiders acquired a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $359,490 over the last ninety days. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 47.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.