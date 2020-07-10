BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) CFO David S. Black Sells 1,000 Shares

BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $53,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,142,774.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $53.60 on Friday. BWX Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.40 and a fifty-two week high of $70.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.09.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 74.99% and a net margin of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $542.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

BWXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Maxim Group increased their price target on BWX Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded BWX Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. BWX Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 184,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 39,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 22.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 9,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

