BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) CFO David S. Black Sells 1,000 Shares

BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $53,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,142,774.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $53.60 on Friday. BWX Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.40 and a fifty-two week high of $70.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.09.
BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 74.99% and a net margin of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $542.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 184,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 39,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 22.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 9,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.
About BWX Technologies
BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.
