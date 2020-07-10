BT Group (LON:BTA) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

BT Group (LON:BTA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 220 ($2.71) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BTA. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on BT Group from GBX 125 ($1.54) to GBX 130 ($1.60) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank upgraded BT Group to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 110 ($1.35) to GBX 125 ($1.54) in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on BT Group from GBX 120 ($1.48) to GBX 115 ($1.42) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 190 ($2.34).

