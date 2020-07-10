BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Earns “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BT.A. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 110 ($1.35) to GBX 125 ($1.54) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 260 ($3.20) price target on shares of BT Group – CLASS A and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 125 ($1.54) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 179.38 ($2.21).

BT.A stock opened at GBX 107.85 ($1.33) on Wednesday. BT Group – CLASS A has a one year low of GBX 98.39 ($1.21) and a one year high of GBX 212.25 ($2.61). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 115.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 140.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion and a PE ratio of 6.15.

In related news, insider Leena Nair purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 113 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of £56,500 ($69,529.90). Also, insider Ian Cheshire purchased 19,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.55) per share, for a total transaction of £24,753.96 ($30,462.66). Insiders have acquired 1,953,646 shares of company stock worth $215,765,396 in the last quarter.

BT Group – CLASS A Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

