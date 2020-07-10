Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) Receives $61.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

BF.B has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Brown-Forman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brown-Forman in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Brown-Forman in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Shares of Brown-Forman stock opened at $64.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.29 and its 200-day moving average is $64.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Brown-Forman has a 12-month low of $44.68 and a 12-month high of $72.85.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.12 million. Brown-Forman had a return on equity of 43.61% and a net margin of 24.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Brown-Forman will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.174 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Brown-Forman’s payout ratio is 40.70%.

Brown-Forman Company Profile

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

