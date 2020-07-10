Brokerages Set Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) Target Price at $7.75

Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.75.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VERU shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Veru to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 16th.

Get Veru alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Veru in the first quarter worth about $168,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Veru by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 226,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Veru during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Veru during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Veru by 128.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 902,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 507,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VERU opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day moving average of $3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.27 and a beta of 0.40. Veru has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $4.74.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 31.14% and a negative net margin of 25.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veru will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.