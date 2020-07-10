Brokerages Set United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Target Price at $26.38

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.38.

Several research analysts recently commented on UCBI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Richlovsky purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $77,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCBI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 16.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 15,947 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter worth $165,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,245,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,456,000 after buying an additional 160,958 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth $2,966,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UCBI opened at $17.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.96. United Community Banks has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $31.66.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $144.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.58 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 25.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Community Banks will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 30.25%.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

