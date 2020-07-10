Brokerages Set Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (TSE:SNC) Target Price at C$34.67

Shares of Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (TSE:SNC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$34.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNC shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$41.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$40.50 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th.

SNC stock opened at C$21.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.67. Snc-Lavalin Group has a 1 year low of C$15.47 and a 1 year high of C$34.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion and a PE ratio of 13.66.

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.25). The firm had revenue of C$2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.27 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Snc-Lavalin Group will post 1.9032952 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Snc-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

