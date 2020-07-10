Brokerages Set Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) PT at $5.33

Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.33.

STIM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. William Blair downgraded shares of Neuronetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

Neuronetics stock opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average of $2.70. Neuronetics has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 5.94. The company has a market cap of $34.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.48.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.13). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 68.77% and a negative net margin of 55.58%. The business had revenue of $11.48 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neuronetics will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STIM. State Street Corp lifted its position in Neuronetics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 7,055 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Neuronetics by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Neuronetics by 321.0% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 51,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 39,569 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Neuronetics by 832.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 150,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Neuronetics by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

