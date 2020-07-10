Brokerages Set Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) Price Target at $16.33

Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.33.
CURO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Curo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised Curo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Curo Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th.
Shares of CURO stock opened at $8.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.24, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market cap of $317.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 3.50. Curo Group has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $16.99.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Curo Group by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Curo Group by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new stake in Curo Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Curo Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Curo Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.88% of the company’s stock.
About Curo Group
CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.
Read More: Most Volatile Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Curo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.