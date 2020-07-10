Brokerages Set Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) Price Target at $16.33

Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.33.

CURO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Curo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised Curo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Curo Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th.

Shares of CURO stock opened at $8.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.24, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market cap of $317.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 3.50. Curo Group has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $16.99.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.10). Curo Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 228.06%. The firm had revenue of $280.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Curo Group will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Curo Group by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Curo Group by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new stake in Curo Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Curo Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Curo Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.88% of the company’s stock.

About Curo Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

