Brokerages Set Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Target Price at $30.69

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.69.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTVA. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th.

Get Corteva alerts:

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $25.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.97. Corteva has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $32.78. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion and a PE ratio of -22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Corteva had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 24,927,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,800,000 after buying an additional 11,086,514 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Corteva by 1.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,343,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,068,000 after acquiring an additional 402,160 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,229,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,851,000 after purchasing an additional 258,155 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Corteva by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,249,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,851,000 after purchasing an additional 919,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Corteva by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,860,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,232,000 after purchasing an additional 289,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

Recommended Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.