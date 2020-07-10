Brokerages Set Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) PT at $13.90

Shares of Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.90.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CCJ shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cameco to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 410.9% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,616,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,538,323 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 9.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,872,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,067,000 after purchasing an additional 702,300 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,239,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,850 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter worth $36,730,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 23.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,891,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,734,000 after buying an additional 745,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 77.22 and a beta of 0.90. Cameco has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $11.26.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Cameco had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $346.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cameco will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

