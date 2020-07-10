Brokerages Set Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) PT at $60.29

Shares of Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.29.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ARCH shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on Arch Coal from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Arch Coal from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th.

Get Arch Coal alerts:

Shares of ARCH opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.28. Arch Coal has a 52-week low of $21.80 and a 52-week high of $94.96. The company has a market cap of $444.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The energy company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $405.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.50 million. Arch Coal had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Arch Coal will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert B. Hamill purchased 2,000 shares of Arch Coal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.59 per share, for a total transaction of $63,180.00. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Arch Coal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Coal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Arch Coal in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arch Coal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000.

Arch Coal Company Profile

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Read More: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.