Brokerages Set Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) PT at $22.00

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.14.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADVM. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

In other news, CEO Leone D. Patterson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $400,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mehdi Gasmi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $90,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,572 shares of company stock worth $2,440,225 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADVM. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at about $71,054,000. Versant Venture Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at about $69,057,000. Kam Lawrence acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,578,000. Casdin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth about $10,991,000. Finally, Frazier Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 376.4% in the first quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,278,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,489,000 after buying an additional 1,009,985 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $21.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.67. Adverum Biotechnologies has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 17.92 and a current ratio of 17.92.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.