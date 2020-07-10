Brokerages Expect Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) to Post -$2.67 EPS

Analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) will report earnings of ($2.67) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.75) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.33). Southwest Airlines reported earnings per share of $1.37 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 294.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full year earnings of ($4.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.69) to ($2.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to $3.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.33. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.62.

In related news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 8,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $263,558.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,215.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 426.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 900 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 925 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 283.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 973 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

LUV opened at $31.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.43. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $58.83.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

