Brokerages Expect Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $198.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) will report $198.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $199.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $198.00 million. Simmons First National reported sales of $189.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full-year sales of $849.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $831.00 million to $868.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $813.07 million, with estimates ranging from $781.40 million to $841.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Simmons First National.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $249.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.03 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 10.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Simmons First National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In related news, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.23 per share, for a total transaction of $36,460.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 43,219 shares in the company, valued at $787,882.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Makris, Jr. acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,330.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,061,134.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $623,170 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Simmons First National in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 38,228 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth about $1,553,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $15.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.97. Simmons First National has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.91%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simmons First National (SFNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.