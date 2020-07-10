Brokerages Anticipate Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) to Post $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) will report $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Kinder Morgan posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kinder Morgan.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMI. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

Shares of KMI opened at $13.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.36. Kinder Morgan has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $22.58.

In other news, Director William A. Smith purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,685.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 89,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 15,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.2% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 22,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 17,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kinder Morgan (KMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.