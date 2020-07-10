Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.04

Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.04 and last traded at $12.81, with a volume of 793100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.81.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BSIG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Brightsphere Investment Group from $8.25 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Brightsphere Investment Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from $7.25 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.06.

Get Brightsphere Investment Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.72.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter. Brightsphere Investment Group had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 1,914.29%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brightsphere Investment Group PLC will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Brightsphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Brightsphere Investment Group by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Brightsphere Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Brightsphere Investment Group by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Brightsphere Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Brightsphere Investment Group in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

About Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG)

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Brightsphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightsphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.