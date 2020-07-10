Borr Drilling Limited (NASDAQ:BORR) Receives $0.65 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NASDAQ:BORR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $0.65.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Borr Drilling to $0.65 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research lowered Borr Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of Borr Drilling in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Borr Drilling stock opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. Borr Drilling has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $10.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average is $2.89.

Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $104.10 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BORR. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Borr Drilling by 199,379.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 604,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 604,119 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Borr Drilling in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Borr Drilling by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 46,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 11,255 shares in the last quarter.

Borr Drilling Company Profile

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 27 jack-up drilling rigs. It provides drilling services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. The company was formerly known as Magni Drilling Limited.

