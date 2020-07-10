Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) Short Interest Update

Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the June 15th total of 3,350,000 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 561,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

WIFI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Boingo Wireless from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. ValuEngine raised Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

Get Boingo Wireless alerts:

Boingo Wireless stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $587.32 million, a P/E ratio of -59.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Boingo Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $19.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.28.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $59.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.71 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Boingo Wireless will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Boingo Wireless during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Boingo Wireless during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Boingo Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boingo Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.