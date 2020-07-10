Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Acquired by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackline were worth $6,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Blackline by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackline by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Blackline by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackline by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after buying an additional 12,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Blackline by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackline alerts:

In related news, CFO Mark Partin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $3,443,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,015,735.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 1,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $87,683.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,098.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,926 shares of company stock valued at $11,186,789 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

BL has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Blackline from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Blackline from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Blackline from $54.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Blackline from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackline has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.56.

BL stock opened at $87.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Blackline Inc has a 52-week low of $38.32 and a 52-week high of $90.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.99.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Blackline had a negative net margin of 11.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $82.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackline Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blackline

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.