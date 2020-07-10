Bitzeny (ZNY) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.00

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. In the last week, Bitzeny has traded 22.8% lower against the dollar. One Bitzeny coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitzeny has a total market capitalization of $243,186.94 and $1.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.27 or 0.00481605 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00013267 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 263.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000974 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003434 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006205 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Bitzeny Coin Profile

Bitzeny (CRYPTO:ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitzeny Coin Trading

Bitzeny can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

