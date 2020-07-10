Bitcoin Gold Reaches Market Cap of $162.09 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $162.09 million and $32.94 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $9.26 or 0.00100828 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Coinone, Altcoin Trader and TDAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.84 or 0.00597465 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00081314 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00001071 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001182 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

Bitcoin Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Bitlish, Instant Bitex, Exrates, Altcoin Trader, Binance, Braziliex, Bithumb, Coinone, CEX.IO, Ovis, Indodax, Bittrex, BitBay, Bitsane, Upbit, Crex24, Sistemkoin, Negocie Coins, OKEx, Korbit, Gate.io, HitBTC, QuadrigaCX, Bitfinex, BitMarket, Zebpay, DSX, C2CX, Exmo, Koineks, Coinnest, Huobi, Bleutrade, BitFlip, Graviex, SouthXchange, TDAX, YoBit, Kucoin, Bitinka, Vebitcoin and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

