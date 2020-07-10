Bitcoin Diamond Reaches One Day Volume of $14.81 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $157.81 million and $14.81 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for about $0.85 or 0.00009214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, YoBit, Kucoin and CoinBene.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006667 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000520 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001918 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00038438 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, BtcTrade.im, Exrates, Coinnest, Gate.io, Indodax, Crex24, CoinBene, YoBit, OKEx, Huobi, Binance, Bithumb, Kucoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

