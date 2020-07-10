Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Hits $237.83 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 10th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $237.83 or 0.02587158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kuna, ChaoEX, Koinex and Zaif. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $4.39 billion and approximately $1.24 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,192.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.51 or 0.00679966 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004230 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00010186 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 42.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000692 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000545 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000136 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,458,050 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

