Bitball Treasure Price Down 59.9% This Week (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 67.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. One Bitball Treasure token can currently be bought for about $37.15 or 0.00404084 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitball Treasure has a total market capitalization of $16.72 million and approximately $12,747.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded down 59.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bitball Treasure

BTRS is a token. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000 tokens. Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com

Bitball Treasure Token Trading

Bitball Treasure can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

