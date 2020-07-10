BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) Major Shareholder Walter Villiger Sells 23,372 Shares

BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) major shareholder Walter Villiger sold 23,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $443,366.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $17.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68 and a beta of 1.53. BioLife Solutions Inc has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $21.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.09.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 97.57% and a return on equity of 4.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Wednesday. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.89.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Casdin Capital LLC boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 2,468,571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,941,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,450,000. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 12.5% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 979,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,304,000 after acquiring an additional 108,495 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 595,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 39,861 shares during the period. Finally, Tarsadia Capital LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $4,536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

