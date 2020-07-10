Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji Sells 14,000 Shares of Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $1,226,540.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,590,082.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

BILL stock opened at $91.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.47. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.61 and a 12-month high of $97.84.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $41.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.02 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 17.32% and a negative net margin of 17.73%. The business’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BILL. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Bill.com from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Bill.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Napier Park Global Capital US LP bought a new position in Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth $180,858,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 379.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,941,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,801,000 after buying an additional 3,118,667 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Bill.com by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,696,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,222,000 after buying an additional 552,729 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,107,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 620.6% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 767,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,244,000 after acquiring an additional 660,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.