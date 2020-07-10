BidaskClub Lowers Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) to Strong Sell

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

COLL opened at $17.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.13. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $25.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $76.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.64 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 70,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $1,521,654.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,403,207.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 4,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $100,252.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,251.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,353 shares of company stock worth $2,211,493. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLL. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 126.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,066 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $127,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

