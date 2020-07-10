Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Major Shareholder Richard M. Schulze Sells 6,000 Shares

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.64, for a total value of $519,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $84.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.64. The firm has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.48. Best Buy Co Inc has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $91.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.26. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 45.89%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Best Buy from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura Securities lifted their price target on Best Buy from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura Instinet dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 119,458 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $10,488,000 after buying an additional 39,129 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,424 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 206,676 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $18,147,000 after purchasing an additional 50,635 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,614,000. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

