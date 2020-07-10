Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Yellow Cake (LON:YCA)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 300 ($3.69) price objective on the stock.

Shares of YCA opened at GBX 231 ($2.84) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 210.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 199.97. Yellow Cake has a 1-year low of GBX 136 ($1.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 234.75 ($2.89). The stock has a market cap of $202.34 million and a PE ratio of -5.57.

