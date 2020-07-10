Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Asiamet Resources (LON:ARS)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Asiamet Resources (LON:ARS) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 6 ($0.07) price objective on the stock.

ARS stock opened at GBX 2.90 ($0.04) on Tuesday. Asiamet Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 0.73 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 5.20 ($0.06). The company has a market cap of $31.93 million and a PE ratio of -4.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.89.

About Asiamet Resources

Asiamet Resources Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Indonesia. Its principal properties include the BKM copper and BKZ polymetallic projects located in Kalimantan, Indonesia, as well as a copper-gold porphyry deposit located on the island of Sumatra, Indonesia.

