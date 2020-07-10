Berenberg Bank Cuts Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Price Target to GBX 44

Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 47 ($0.58) to GBX 44 ($0.54) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Hummingbird Resources from GBX 48 ($0.59) to GBX 52 ($0.64) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Shore Capital reissued a not rated rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Get Hummingbird Resources alerts:

HUM stock opened at GBX 34.70 ($0.43) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $120.62 million and a PE ratio of 22.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 28.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 25.17. Hummingbird Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 16.61 ($0.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 30.50 ($0.38). The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.66.

In other news, insider Thomas Hill acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,587 ($31.84) per share, with a total value of £646,750 ($795,902.04).

Hummingbird Resources Company Profile

Hummingbird Resources plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral exploration properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for gold ores. The company primarily holds interests in the Dugbe 1 project located in the Liberia; and Yanfolila gold project located in Mali. The company was founded in 2005 and is Headquartered in West Midlands, the United Kingdom.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Hummingbird Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hummingbird Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.