Berenberg Bank Boosts Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Price Target to GBX 460

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 440 ($5.41) to GBX 460 ($5.66) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 10.51% from the company’s current price.

AUTO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 600 ($7.38) to GBX 570 ($7.01) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 440 ($5.41) to GBX 430 ($5.29) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector performer” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Auto Trader Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 514.33 ($6.33).

Shares of LON:AUTO opened at GBX 514 ($6.33) on Wednesday. Auto Trader Group has a 52 week low of GBX 308.60 ($3.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 747 ($9.19). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 537.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 516.21. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion and a PE ratio of 23.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.71.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

