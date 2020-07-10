BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) Cut to Neutral at Guggenheim

Guggenheim cut shares of BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Friday, June 26th.

BLU stock opened at C$4.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.47, a quick ratio of 15.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. BELLUS Health has a 12-month low of C$3.40 and a 12-month high of C$16.68. The stock has a market cap of $855.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$13.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.60.

BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.25) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.01 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BELLUS Health will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Francesco Bellini bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$191,058.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 397,479 shares in the company, valued at C$1,518,830.86. Also, insider Orbimed Advisors LLC sold 36,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.08, for a total value of C$512,657.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,182,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$16,653,146.94.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for conditions with high unmet medical need. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, a small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor for chronic cough. The company also has economic interests in various partnered development stage programs, including KIACTA for the treatment of sarcoidosis; AMO-01 for treatment of Phelan McDermid syndrome; and ALZ-801 for APOE4 homozygous Alzheimer's disease.

