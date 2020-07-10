Beiersdorf AG (ETR:BEI) Receives €97.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Beiersdorf AG (ETR:BEI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €98.59 ($110.77).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BEI shares. Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($123.60) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($110.11) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €86.00 ($96.63) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. HSBC set a €118.00 ($132.58) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Independent Research set a €102.00 ($114.61) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

BEI opened at €95.00 ($106.74) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €97.93 and a 200 day moving average of €98.71. Beiersdorf has a 52-week low of €77.62 ($87.21) and a 52-week high of €117.25 ($131.74). The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52. The stock has a market cap of $22.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.01.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

