Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $9.94, but opened at $10.24. Bed Bath & Beyond shares last traded at $10.53, with a volume of 6,914,141 shares traded.

The retailer reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

BBBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 2,007.9% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 9,457 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,219 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 29.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,101 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.88.

Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

