Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.54 EPS

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The retailer reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.54), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BBBY opened at $7.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Bed Bath & Beyond has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.47.

BBBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

