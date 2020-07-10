Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Earns “Sell” Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target points to a potential upside of 1.78% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BBBY. BidaskClub raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wedbush raised their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Odeon Capital Group raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bed Bath & Beyond presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.
Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $7.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.88. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $17.79.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at $3,294,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at $2,074,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at $42,426,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 140.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 308,811 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 180,213 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 754,975 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,061,000 after acquiring an additional 423,606 shares during the period.
Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.
