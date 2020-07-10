Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Earns “Sell” Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target points to a potential upside of 1.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BBBY. BidaskClub raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wedbush raised their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Odeon Capital Group raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bed Bath & Beyond presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $7.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.88. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $17.79.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The retailer reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.54). Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at $3,294,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at $2,074,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at $42,426,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 140.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 308,811 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 180,213 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 754,975 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,061,000 after acquiring an additional 423,606 shares during the period.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

