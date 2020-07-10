Beazley’s (BEZ) Reduce Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Beazley (LON:BEZ)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 400 ($4.92) to GBX 385 ($4.74) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 421 ($5.18) to GBX 550 ($6.77) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 575 ($7.08) to GBX 500 ($6.15) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Beazley to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 455 ($5.60) to GBX 425 ($5.23) in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 497.50 ($6.12).

Shares of BEZ opened at GBX 416.60 ($5.13) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 411.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 456.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and a PE ratio of 9.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.56. Beazley has a 52-week low of GBX 294.20 ($3.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 634 ($7.80).

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

