Bay Rivers Group Buys 383 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bay Rivers Group boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,257 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Apple makes up 5.8% of Bay Rivers Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 1,467 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 4.2% during the first quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $382.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,652.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $342.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.86. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.58 and a 1 year high of $385.27.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Apple from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Apple from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.38.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

