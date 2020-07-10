Baugh & Associates LLC Has $3.92 Million Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Baugh & Associates LLC grew its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,682 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 3.1% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 581.4% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 75.6% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 29.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WMT opened at $127.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.42. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $133.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $362.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $10,924,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,387,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,901,261.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 347,324 shares of company stock worth $43,065,824 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.45.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

