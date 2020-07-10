Base Resources (LON:BSE) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Base Resources (LON:BSE) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 28 ($0.34) price target on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 21.50 ($0.26).

Base Resources stock opened at GBX 9.75 ($0.12) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.89. Base Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 14 ($0.17). The firm has a market capitalization of $114.23 million and a P/E ratio of 3.75.

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

